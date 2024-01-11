EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Herrera, Oscar Eduardo H/M Marrufo-Gonzalez Javier H/M Buck, Stacy Julius H/M Martinez, Daniel H/M Torres, Miguel H/M Satarain, Adrian Perea, Jose Manuel Flores, Eduardo Basilo Alvarez, Kane Montana Clayton, Marshall Wayne

El Paso Police Department

Oscar Eduardo Herrera: Age 28; 6’2; 235 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for robbery and aggravated assault causes serious injuries; $200,000 bond.

Javier Marrufo-Gonzalez: Age 33; 5’6; 313 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14, aggravated sexual assault; $105,000 bond.

Stacy Julius Buck: Age 47; 5’7; 165 lbs.; black hair and black eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery; $50,000 bond.

Daniel Martinez: Age 46; 5’6; 195 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for theft of property less than $2,500, previously convicted two or more times; $6,000 bond.

Miguel Torres: Age 36; 5’11; 260 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for theft of property equal to $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; no bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Adrian Satarain: Age 36; 6’2; 220 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of controlled substance and driving while intoxicated three or more times; $150,409 bond.

Jose Manuel Perea: Age 45; 5’6; 200 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member with previous conviction; no bond.

Eduardo Basilo Flores: Age 64; 5’8; 170 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact, three counts of sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14 and aggravated sexual assault of a child; $230,000 bond.

Kane Montana Alvarez: Age 28; 5’5; 215 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; no bond.

Marshall Wayne Clayton: Age 37; 5’11; 185 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for various counts of aggravated robbery; no bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.