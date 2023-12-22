EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Herrera, Oscar Eduardo H/M Orta, Armando H/M Dove, Kenneth Wayne W/M Sandoval, Wendy Ivette H/F Fernandez, Michael Rene H/M Frayre, Jorge Luis Melendez, Luis De La Paz, Danny Leon, Christian Mercado Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

El Paso Police Department

Oscar Eduardo Herrera: Age 28; 6’2; 235 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for robbery and aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury; $200,000 bond.

Armando Orta: Age 59; 6’0; 190 lbs.; brown hair and green eyes; wanted for criminal sexual penetration of a minor; $130,000 bond.

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5’11; 180 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for fail to comply sex offenders’ duty to register life/90 day – two counts; $130,000 bond.

Wendy Ivette Sandoval: Age 32; 5’3; 230 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated; no bond.

Michael Rene Fernandez: Age 56; 5’10; 185 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated three or more times; no bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge Luis Frayre: Age 46; 5’6; 184 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of controlled substance; $100,000 bond.

Luis Melendez: Age 48; 5’6; 140 lbs.; bald and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation; $100,000 bond.

Danny De La Paz: Age 40; 5’11; 180 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for continuous violence against the family; no bond.

Christian Mercado Leon: Age 24; 5’9; 218 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for smuggling of persons, pecuniary benefit; no bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.