EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

  • Bowen, Alfred Lee W/M
    Age: 57
    6’00” 200 lbs.
    Blond Hair Blue Eyes
    SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT
    $100,000 Bond
  • Chavez, Sergio David H/M
    Age: 28
    5’09” 191 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2 $75,000 Total Bond
  • DURAN, LEONEL III
    DOB: 26 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’7’’
    Weight: 190 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: INTOXICATION ASSAULT W VEHICLE SBI
    Bond: $101,000.00
  • ESPARZA, JONATHAN
    DOB: 20 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’8’’
    Weight: 150 LB5
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED / CONFINED
    Bond: $100,000.00
  • HAYWOOD, NADIA DOB: 37 YEARS OLD Height: 5’3’’ Weight: 160 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: GREEN Wanted For: MAN/ DEL. CS PG 1>= 1G <4G Bond: $100,000.00
  • Herrera, Josue H/M
    Age: 36
    5’07” 235 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON $30,000 Bond
  • Hershenberg, Tamara W/F Age: 34 5’07” 160 lbs. Brown Hair Brown Eyes MAN/DEL CS PG 1>= 4G<200G No Bond POSS CS PG 1<1G
  • Morales, Jaime Adrian H/M
    Age: 26
    5’00” 121 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond
  • ROMERO, SERGIO ALBERTO
    DOB: 29 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’6’’
    Weight: 148 LBS
    Hair: BLACK Eyes: HAZEL
    Wanted For: AGG. ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON
    Bond: $25,000.00
  • ROYBAL, ERNEST
    DOB: 65 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’6’’
    Weight:
    Hair: Eyes:
    Wanted For: INDECENCY W A CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (9 COUNTS)
    Bond: $280,000.00

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: http://www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org/sitemenu.aspx?P=wanteds&ID=235.

