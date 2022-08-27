EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Bowen, Alfred Lee W/M

Age: 57

6’00” 200 lbs.

Blond Hair Blue Eyes

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT

$100,000 Bond

Chavez, Sergio David H/M

Age: 28

5’09” 191 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2 $75,000 Total Bond

DURAN, LEONEL III

DOB: 26 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 190 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: INTOXICATION ASSAULT W VEHICLE SBI

Bond: $101,000.00

ESPARZA, JONATHAN

DOB: 20 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 150 LB5

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED / CONFINED

Bond: $100,000.00

HAYWOOD, NADIA DOB: 37 YEARS OLD Height: 5’3’’ Weight: 160 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: GREEN Wanted For: MAN/ DEL. CS PG 1>= 1G <4G Bond: $100,000.00

Herrera, Josue H/M

Age: 36

5’07” 235 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON $30,000 Bond

Hershenberg, Tamara W/F Age: 34 5’07” 160 lbs. Brown Hair Brown Eyes MAN/DEL CS PG 1>= 4G<200G No Bond POSS CS PG 1<1G

Morales, Jaime Adrian H/M

Age: 26

5’00” 121 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond

ROMERO, SERGIO ALBERTO

DOB: 29 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’6’’

Weight: 148 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: HAZEL

Wanted For: AGG. ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: $25,000.00

ROYBAL, ERNEST

DOB: 65 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’6’’

Weight:

Hair: Eyes:

Wanted For: INDECENCY W A CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (9 COUNTS)

Bond: $280,000.00

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: http://www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org/sitemenu.aspx?P=wanteds&ID=235.

