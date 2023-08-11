EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Sanchez, Jacob Alexis H/M Adams, Julius Malaki B/M Tercero, Michael Alexander H/M Martinez, Nathaniel Anthony H/M Torrijos, Anthony H/M Baltazar, Elias Guerrero, Fabian Tibuco Baeza, Gerson Wells. Tony Jr. Garcia, Adriana

El Paso Police Department

Jacob Alexis Sanchez: Age 23; 5’6; 145 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery; $250,000 bond.

Julius Malaki Adams: Age 28; 6’2; 207 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, criminal trespass habitation and violation of protective order; $23,000 bond.

Michael Alexander Tercero: Age 27; 6’3; 198 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault causes bodily injury to a family member; $20,000 bond.

Nathaniel Anthony Martinez: Age 23; 5’11; 165 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of building and criminal mischief; no bond.

Anthony Torrijos: Age 18; 5’8; 120 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault of a public servant; no bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Elias Baltazar: Age 18; 5’8; 200 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation intend with other felony and aggravated robbery; no bond.

Fabian Tibuco Guerrero: Age 31; 5’9; 178 lbs.; brown hair and hazel eyes; wanted for burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of the vehicle; $26,000, $11,000 and $6,500 bond.

Gerson Baeza: Age 30; 5’8; 243 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact and criminal solicitation of a minor; $100,000 bond.

Tony Well Jr.: Age 30; 5’10; 175 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault peace officer/judge, resist arrest search or transport, assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief and burglary of a vehicle; $140,000 bond.

Adriana Garcia: Age 50; 5’8; 119 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $40,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.