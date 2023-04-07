EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

El Paso Police Department

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez: Age 33; 5’7; 200 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact

Merced Hernandez: Age 74; 5’5; 186 lbs.; gray hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact

Thomas Jr. Rodriguez: Age 44; 5’2, 200 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated

Claudia Ivette Torres: Age 32; 5’4; 155 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for cruelty non-livestock animal, kill/poison/sbi assault causes bodily injury family member. Bond: $55,000

George Michael Christian: Age 41; 6’2; 220 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault causes bodily injury family member. Bond: $5,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jimmy Mack Rodriguez: Age 23; 5’6; 178 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child; aggravated sexual assault of a child

Jessica Edwards: Age 33; 5’4; 144 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for abandon, endangerment of a child imminent danger two counts

Damian Hernandez: Age 24; 5’3; 120 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes, wanted for manufacture, delivery of controlled substance PG 1 >=4G<200G

Joseph Lunares: Age 44, 5’10; 215 lbs.; bald and brown eyes; wanted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon and possession of controlled substance PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Pasoat (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.