EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso distributes photos of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through its “Most Wanted” feature. The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Matthew Bryan Henry

Hilaria Tavarez

Tra Vaun Darnell Nixon

Alexander Ruben Ulloa

Omar Jason Piseno

Jody Stewart Hardy

Veronica Ana Chavira

Lewin Donyell Anderson

Moises Garcia



El Paso Police Department

Matthew Bryan Henry: Age 28; 5 foot 8; 151 pounds; blond hair and blue eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register life/annually. $75,000 bond.

Hilaria Tavarez: Age 32; 5 foot 2; 115 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for alleged stalking. $50,000 bond.

Tra Vaun Darnell Nixon: Age 32; 6-foot-4; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for alleged aggravated assault and causing serious bodily injury. $40,000 bond.

Alexander Ruben Ulloa: Age 25; 5 foot 9; 190 pounds; brown hair and green eyes; wanted for two counts of alleged violent bond and protective order and harassment. $30,000 bond.

Omar Jason Piseno: Age 38, 5 foot 10; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for alleged theft property > = $100 <$ 750 X3. $30,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jody Stewart Hardy: Age 37; 5 foot 11; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for alleged aggravated sexual assault child. $300,000 bond.

Veronica Ana Chavira: Age 45; 5 foot 2; 123 pounds; brown hair and hazel eyes; wanted for alleged assault on a public servant. $20,000 bond.

Lewin Donyell Anderson: Age 51; 6 feet; 250 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for alleged abandoning or endangering child int/know/reck/criminal negligence. $101,00 bond.

Moises Garcia: Age 37; 5 foot 6; 160 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for alleged credit card or debit card abuse. $101,000 bond.

Christopher James Mendez: Age 47; 6 foot 4; 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for alleged burglary of habitation. $55,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.