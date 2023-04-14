EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through its Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Ruben Gomez

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez

Merced Hernandez

Thomas Rodriguez Jr.

Jason Omar Piseno

Anthony Hernandez

Veronica Lopez

Michael Alexander Tercero



Vicente Esquivel

El Paso Police Department

Ruben Gomez: Age 49; 5-foot-9; 190 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child. No bond.

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez: Age 33; 5-foot-7; 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child, sexual contact. No bond.

Merced Hernandez: Age 74; 5-foot-5; 186 pounds; gray hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child, sexual contact. No bond.

Thomas Rodriguez Jr.: Age 44; 5-foot-2; 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Wanted for driving while intoxicated, third or more time. No bond.

Jason Omar Piseno: Age 38; 5-foot-10; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for property theft, three counts. $30,000 bond.

El Paso County Sherrif’s Office

Anthony Hernandez: Age 29; 6-foot-2; 270 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container. $5,000 bond.

Veronica Lopez: Age 47; 5-foot-3; 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault against family member causing bodily injury. $4,000 bond.

Michael Alexander Tercero: Age 26; 6-foot-3; 198 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault against family member causing bodily injury. $5,000 bond.

Vicente Esquivel: Age 51; 5-foot-7; 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for harassment. $10,000 bond.

Valentin Villa: Age 32; height N/A; weight N/A; hair N/A and eyes N/A; wanted for deceptive business practice with previous convictions. $1,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.