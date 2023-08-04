EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso partners with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to highlight each agency’s Most Wanted fugitives on a weekly basis.
The Most Wanted fugitives for the week of Aug. 4 are:
El Paso Police Department
Wendy Ivette Sandoval: Age 32, 5-foot-3; 230 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for driving while intoxicated, no bond.
Michael Rene Fernandez: Age 56, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for driving while intoxicated third or more charge, no bond.
Matthew Bryan Henry: Age 28; 5-foot-8; 151 pounds; blond hair and blue eyes. Wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, $75,000 bond.
Emiliano Enrique Hernandez: Age 19, 6-foot-2; 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for accident involving injury, two charges, $60,000 bond.
Mathew Ramon Puga: Age 35, 5-foot-6; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 and less than $750, $1,000 bond.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Adrian Hardy Zamora: Age 21; 5-foot-8; 155 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, $50,000 bond.
Branden Joshua Cordero: Age 23; 5-foot-9; 195 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for burglary of habitation/burglary of building, bond NA.
Maribel Garcia Salazar: Age 38; 5-foot-8; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds or less than or equal to 2,000 pounds, $80,000 bond.
Thomas Quinata: Age 50, 5-foot-7, 140 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for kidnapping, bond NA.
Tony Rodolfo Ramirez: Age 39; 5-foot-5; 150 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated sexual assault of child, $250,000 bond.