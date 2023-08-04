Most Wanted fugitives for week of Aug. 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso partners with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to highlight each agency’s Most Wanted fugitives on a weekly basis.

The Most Wanted fugitives for the week of Aug. 4 are:

Adrian Hardy Zamora

Braden Joshua Cordero

Maribel Garcia Salazar

Thomas Quinata

Tony Rodolfo Ramirez

Michael Fernandez

Matthew Bryan Henry

Emiliano Enrique Hernandez

Mathew Ramon Puga

Wendy Ivette Sandoval

El Paso Police Department

Wendy Ivette Sandoval: Age 32, 5-foot-3; 230 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for driving while intoxicated, no bond.

Michael Rene Fernandez: Age 56, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for driving while intoxicated third or more charge, no bond.

Matthew Bryan Henry: Age 28; 5-foot-8; 151 pounds; blond hair and blue eyes. Wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, $75,000 bond.

Emiliano Enrique Hernandez: Age 19, 6-foot-2; 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for accident involving injury, two charges, $60,000 bond.

Mathew Ramon Puga: Age 35, 5-foot-6; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 and less than $750, $1,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Adrian Hardy Zamora: Age 21; 5-foot-8; 155 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, $50,000 bond.

Branden Joshua Cordero: Age 23; 5-foot-9; 195 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for burglary of habitation/burglary of building, bond NA.

Maribel Garcia Salazar: Age 38; 5-foot-8; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds or less than or equal to 2,000 pounds, $80,000 bond.

Thomas Quinata: Age 50, 5-foot-7, 140 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for kidnapping, bond NA.

Tony Rodolfo Ramirez: Age 39; 5-foot-5; 150 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated sexual assault of child, $250,000 bond.