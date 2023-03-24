The Most Wanted fugitives the week of March 24.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts to locate them have been unsuccessful.

El Paso Police

Francisco Smith III: Age 22; 5-6; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated battery against a household member; Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond.

Brian Bruce Romo: Age 48; 5-5; 135 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Misapplication of Fiduciary Property or Property of Financial Institution. No bond.

Ashley Brooke Torres: Age 30; 5-1; 295 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Two counts of driving while intoxicated. $40,000 bond.

Jesus Daniel Venegas: Age 36; 5-11; 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Criminal Mischief; Driving while Intoxicated. $25,000 bond.

Luis Rodriguez: Age 31; 5-11; 180 pounds; bald head and brown eyes. Charge: Forgery Financial Instrument. $3,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Juan Carlos Duron: Age 27; 5-5; 184 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1. $190,000 bond.

Ivan Romo: Age 30; 5-10; 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Intoxicated Manslaughter with Vehicle. Bond N/A.

Valentin Villa: Age 32; height N/A; weight N/A; hair color and eye color N/A. Charge: Deceptive Business Practice. $1,000 bond.

Severo De Jesus Gonzalez: Age 25; 5-5; 176 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Bond N/A.

Jacob Samuel Juarez: Age 31; 5-5; 153 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Intoxicated Assault with Vehicle With Serious Bodily Injury. Bond N/A.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.