EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Crystal Baca: Age 36; 5’4; 124 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Manufacturing or Delivering a Controlled Substance, Penalty group 1. $100,000 bond.

David Villa: Age 39; 5’11; 231 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: 2 Counts of Burglary Habitation Intend other Felony. $50,000 bond.

Julio Cesar Delgado: Age 37; 5’6; 150 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Injury to a Child, Elderly Individual, or Disabled Individual. Bond N/A.

Mario Jesus Gomez: Age 38; 5’6; 190 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Indecency with a child, Sexual Contact; Sex Abuse of child continuous; victim under 14. $190,000 bond.

Ebony Rebecca Martinez: Age 21; 5’0; 100 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of Habitation. Bond N/A.

Vicente Anchondo: Age 44; 5’4; 140 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. $25,000 bond.

Cedric Ingram Johnson: Age 45; 5’6; 180 pounds; bald head and brown eyes. Charge: Forgery Financial Instrument; Theft. $9,000 bond.

Juan Randy Montes: Age 39; 5’7; 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Evading Arrest with previous Conviction; Possession of Substance, Penalty group 1. $76,000 bond.

Brian Bruce Romo: Age 48; 5’5; 135 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Misapplication of Fiduciary Property or Property of Financial Institution. Bond N/A.

Jesus Daniel Venegas: Age 36; 5’11; 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Criminal Mischief; Driving while Intoxicated. $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.