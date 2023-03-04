Most Wanted fugitives for week of March 3.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso releases names and photos each week of the “Most Wanted” fugitives sought by both the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Fugitives for the week of March 3 are:

Suset Adrianna Aguilar

Jose A. Cruz

Ramon Tercero Marruffo

Angel Isaac Martinez

Tomas Silva

Michael Rene Fernandez

Matias Olivares Franco

Wendy Ivette Sandoval

Eduardo Tarango

El Paso Police Department

Wendy Ivette Sandoval: Age 31; 5-foot-3; 230 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Driving while intoxicated, no bond.

Michael Rene Fernandez: Age 55; 5-10; 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Driving while intoxicated, third or more. No bond.

Matias Olivares Franco: Age 37; 5-9; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $25,000 bond.

Eduardo Tarango: Age 27; 5-9; 185 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; violation of bond/protective order. $5,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Ramon Tercero Marruffo: Age 64; 5-foot-6; 165 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; Charge: Fail to comply with sex offender regulations/duty to register with previous offense. $55,000 bond.

Suset Adrianna Aguilar: Age 26; 5-1; 127 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Two counts of assault on a security officer. $100,000.

Angel Isaac Martinez: Age 18; 5-11; 185 pounds; brown hair and black eyes. Charge: Two counts of aggravated robbery/obstruction or retaliation. Bond N/A.

Tomas Silva: Age 49; 5-2; 154 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond N/A.

Jose A. Cruz: Age 19; 5-11; 195 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.