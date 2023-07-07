Most Wanted fugitives for July 7.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso distributes each week a list of “Most Wanted” fugitives who are sought by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the list for the week of July 7:

Salvador Briseno

Louis Galarza

Virginia Rafaela Lara

Norbert Orenas

Ernesto Velazquez

Santos Cardenas Jr.

Kenneth Wayne Dove

Hector Alfredo Escobar-Maldonado

Brandon Gray

Jesus Daniel Lara

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Nobert Ornelas: Age 26; 5-foot-5; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; attempted capital murder. Bond N/A.

Ernesto Velazquez: Age 30; 5-4; 174 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for attempting to take a weapon from an officer. Bond N/A.

Louis Galarza: Age 39; 5-8; 210 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for robbery. $10,000 bond.

Virginia Rafaela Lara: Age 38; 5-0; 135 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for possession of a controlled substance. $50,000 bond.

Salvador Briseno: Age 45; 5-3; 230 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for DWI, third or more. Bond N/A.

El PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-11; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register, two counts. $130,000 bond.

Santos Cardenas Jr.: Age 20; 5-6; 149 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated robbery. $75,000.

Hector Alfredo Escobar-Maldonado: Age 28; 5-8; 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for theft of property more $100 and less than $750, five counts; theft of property equal to or greater than $750 and less than $2,500, two counts. $27,500 bond.

Brandon Gray: Age 38; 6-2; 220 pounds; blonde hair and blue eyes. Failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register. $20,000 bond.

Jesus Daniel Lara: Age 35; 6 feet; 163 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Violating bond/protective order/evading arrest or detention with vehicle. $13,000 bond.