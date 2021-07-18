El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for week of July 18

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 18, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.



Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Rogelio Cazares

– Age: 34

– 5’10”, 220 lbs

– Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

– Wanted for: Burglary of habitation 2X, Evading arrest with vehicle 2X

– Bond: $80,000

Christopher Lee Benitez

– Age: 29

– 6’00”, 250 lbs.

– Black Hair, Brown Eyes

– Wanted for: Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuries

– Bond: $50,000

Carlos Ortiz

– Age: 48

– 5’10”, 231 lbs.

– Black Hair, Brown Eyes

– Wanted for: Deceptive business practice

– Bond: $40,000

Ruben Rojas-Bustamante

– Age: 20

– 6’01”, 210 lbs.

– Black Hair, Brown Eyes

– Wanted for: Assault causing bodily injury to a family member

– Bond: $10,000

Michael Austin Schmelzer

– Age: 26

– 5’11”, 185 lbs.

– Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

– Wanted for: Criminal Mischief between $750 to $2,500

– Bond: $5,000

Steven Anderson

– Age: 55

– 6’0”, 250 lbs.

– White hair, Green eyes

– Wanted for: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

– Bond: $101,000

Priscilla Diana Lujan

– Age: 28

– 5’3”, 125 lbs.

– Brown hair, Brown eyes

– Wanted for: Evading arrest with vehicle

– Bond: N/A

Daniel Lee Valle

– Age: 20

– 5’6”, 125 lbs.

– Brown hair, Brown eyes

– Wanted for: Continuous violence against family

– Bond: N/A

Michael David

– Age: 30

– 5’6”, 130 lbs.

– Black hair, Brown eyes

– Wanted for: Dealing or manufacturing a penalty group 1 controlled substance in an amount over 400 grams

– Bond: $100,000

Jennifer Blanco

– Age: 33

– 5’3”, 240 lbs.

– Brown hair, Brown eyes

– Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one in an amount under 1 gram

– Bond: $$41,000



