EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes a “Most Wanted” fugitive list for both the El Paso Police and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the “Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Dec. 8.

Damian Garcia

Ismael Hernandez

Ismael Romo Pantoja

Daniel Christian Sanchez

Ennis Williams

Cameron Charles Covington

William Cruz-Perez

Kenneth Wayne Dove

Ramon Sarabia

Roger Stefani

El Paso Police Department

William Cruz-Perez: Age 29; 5-feet-10; weighs 150 pounds; brown hair and green eyes. Charge: burglary of habitation, two charges. $500,000 bond.

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-feet-11; weighs 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender, two charges. $130,000 bond.

Roger Stefani: Age 55; 6-feet; weighs 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Robbery. $75,000 bond.

Cameron Charles Covington: Age 25; 5-feet-6; weighs 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Assault causing bodily injury to family member. $10,000 bond.

Ramon Sarabia: Age 35; 5-feet-11; weighs 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $1,500 and less than $20,000. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Ismael Romo Pantoja: Age 37; 6-feet; weighs 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Smuggling of persons, three counts. $100,000 bond.

Ennis Williams: Age 52; 5-feet-6; weighs 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon; aggravated kidnapping. $70,000 bond.

Damian Garcia: Age 25; 5-feet-5; weighs 131 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of habitation with intent of committing other felony; facilitating aggravated kidnapping. $80,000 bond.

Ismael Hernandez: Age 37; 5-feet-11; 198 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Possession of controlled substance. $40,000 bond.

Daniel Christian Sanchez: Age 23; 6-feet; weighs 200 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated sexual assault, four counts. $200,0000

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.