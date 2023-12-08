EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes a “Most Wanted” fugitive list for both the El Paso Police and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the “Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Dec. 8.

  • Damian Garcia
  • Ismael Hernandez
  • Ismael Romo Pantoja
  • Daniel Christian Sanchez
  • Ennis Williams
  • Cameron Charles Covington
  • William Cruz-Perez
  • Kenneth Wayne Dove
  • Ramon Sarabia
  • Roger Stefani

El Paso Police Department

William Cruz-Perez: Age 29; 5-feet-10; weighs 150 pounds; brown hair and green eyes. Charge: burglary of habitation, two charges. $500,000 bond.

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-feet-11; weighs 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender, two charges. $130,000 bond.

Roger Stefani: Age 55; 6-feet; weighs 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Robbery. $75,000 bond.

Cameron Charles Covington: Age 25; 5-feet-6; weighs 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Assault causing bodily injury to family member. $10,000 bond.

Ramon Sarabia: Age 35; 5-feet-11; weighs 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $1,500 and less than $20,000. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Ismael Romo Pantoja: Age 37; 6-feet; weighs 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Smuggling of persons, three counts. $100,000 bond.

Ennis Williams: Age 52; 5-feet-6; weighs 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon; aggravated kidnapping. $70,000 bond.

Damian Garcia: Age 25; 5-feet-5; weighs 131 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of habitation with intent of committing other felony; facilitating aggravated kidnapping. $80,000 bond.

Ismael Hernandez: Age 37; 5-feet-11; 198 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Possession of controlled substance. $40,000 bond.

Daniel Christian Sanchez: Age 23; 6-feet; weighs 200 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated sexual assault, four counts. $200,0000

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.  You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward. 