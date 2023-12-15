EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes a “Most Wanted” fugitive list for both the El Paso Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the “Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Dec. 15.

Adrian Satarain, 36.

Michael Munoz, 40.

Christian Alberto Zubia, 27.

Kane Montana Alvarez, 27.

Carlos Alberto Jasso, 46.

Ramon Sarabia, 35.

Sean Robert Aguirre, 22.

Cameron Charles Covington, 25.

Kenneth Wayne Dove, 45.

Armando Orta, 59.

El Paso Police Department

Armando Orta: Age 59; 6-feet; weighs 190 pounds; brown hair and green eyes; Charge: Criminal sexual penetration of a minor. $150,000 bond.

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-feet-11; weighs 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender, two charges. $130,000 bond.

Cameron Charles Covington: Age 25; 5-feet-6; weighs 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Assault causing bodily injury to a family member. $10,000 bond.

Sean Robert Aguirre: Age 22; 6-feet-one; weighs 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Theft of property. No bond.

Ramon Sarabia: Age 35; 5-feet-11; weighs 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; Charge: Theft of property. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Carlos Alberto Jasso: Age 46; 5-feet-11; weighs 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; Charge: assault of a family/household member with previous conviction if at trial. $100,000 bond.

Kane Montana Alvarez: Age 27; 5 feet-5; weighs 215 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond.

Christian Alberto Zubia: Age 27: 5-feet-8; weighs 150 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Robbery. $25,000 bond.

Michael Munoz: Age 40; 5-feet-7: weighs 163 pounds: brown hair and brown eyes; Charge: Driving while intoxicated three or more times if at trial. No bond.

Adrian Satarain: Age 36; 6-feet-2; weighs 220 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.