EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes a “Most Wanted” fugitive list for both the El Paso Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the “Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Dec. 15.

  • Adrian Satarain, 36.
  • Michael Munoz, 40.
  • Christian Alberto Zubia, 27.
  • Kane Montana Alvarez, 27.
  • Carlos Alberto Jasso, 46.
  • Ramon Sarabia, 35.
  • Sean Robert Aguirre, 22.
  • Cameron Charles Covington, 25.
  • Kenneth Wayne Dove, 45.
  • Armando Orta, 59.

El Paso Police Department

Armando Orta: Age 59; 6-feet; weighs 190 pounds; brown hair and green eyes; Charge: Criminal sexual penetration of a minor. $150,000 bond.

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-feet-11; weighs 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender, two charges. $130,000 bond.

Cameron Charles Covington: Age 25; 5-feet-6; weighs 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Assault causing bodily injury to a family member. $10,000 bond.

Sean Robert Aguirre: Age 22; 6-feet-one; weighs 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Theft of property. No bond.

Ramon Sarabia: Age 35; 5-feet-11; weighs 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; Charge: Theft of property. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Carlos Alberto Jasso: Age 46; 5-feet-11; weighs 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes; Charge: assault of a family/household member with previous conviction if at trial. $100,000 bond.

Kane Montana Alvarez: Age 27; 5 feet-5; weighs 215 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond.

Christian Alberto Zubia: Age 27: 5-feet-8; weighs 150 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Robbery. $25,000 bond.

Michael Munoz: Age 40; 5-feet-7: weighs 163 pounds: brown hair and brown eyes; Charge: Driving while intoxicated three or more times if at trial. No bond.

Adrian Satarain: Age 36; 6-feet-2; weighs 220 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; Charge: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward. 