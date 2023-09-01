Most Wanted fugitives for week of Sept. 1.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the “Most Wanted” fugitive list for both the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of Sept. 1 are as follows:

David Irigoyen

Eloy Manuel Irigoyen

Enrike Havier Navvaro

Fabian Fernando Enriguez

Viviana Ibarra

Deyone Quartaril Bridges

Adrian Laris

Alonso Munoz

Gloria Oyetunde

Miguel Torres

El Paso Police Department

Gloria Oyetunde: Age 25; 5-feet-6; weighs 224 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport. No bond.

Adrian Laris: Age 29; 5-feet-8; weighs 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charges: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, four counts. No bond.

Miguel Torres: Age 35; 5-feet-11; weighs 260 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, five counts.

Alonso Munoz: Age 38; 6-feet-even; weighs 250 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with weapon. $75,000 bond.

Deyone Quartaril Bridges: Age 28; 6-feet; weighs 160 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: sexual assault of child/assault causing bodily harm. $52,500 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

David Eduardo Irigoyen: Age: 27; 5-feet-5; weighs 120 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $75,000 bond.

Enrike Havier Navarro: Age 34; 6-feet; 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Bond NA.

Fabian Fernando Enriquez: Age 23; 5-feet-8; weighs 190 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Assault of family member/household member impeding breath/circulation. Bond N/A.

Viviana Ibarra: Age 20; 5-feet-1; weighs 120 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. $62,000 bond.

Eloy Manuel Irigoyen: Age 31; 6-feet-3; weighs 220 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: injury of child/elderly/disabled, two counts; aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.