EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For many Borderland residents, the New Mexico Wine Festival in Las Cruces marks the unofficial start of summer in the Borderland.

The three-day festival, at the Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo Grounds just west of Las Cruces, kicks of Saturday, May 27, and lasts through Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. each day.

It will feature more than a dozen wineries, food vendors, arts and crafts booths and live music.

“Any Day” tickets are valid for one single day and cost $30 through Friday, May 26. “Any Day” tickets go up to $35 after that. “Monday Only” tickets cost $25.

You can sample and purchase wines from wineries from across New Mexico. Music will include Latin bands and country rockers and there will be more than 50 local artisans displaying their wares.

A valid ID is required and must be shown at the door.

For more information, click here.