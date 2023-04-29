More than 40 migrants were “intercepted” at a Downtown El Paso motel, Border Patrol confirmed Saturday, April 29.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 40 migrants were “intercepted” at a Downtown El Paso motel earlier this week, the Border Patrol confirmed Saturday.

The incident happened Thursday, April 27, at the Budget Lodge Motel at 1301 N. Mesa.

The Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Chief Scott Good confirmed via Twitter Saturday that 43 migrants, who were in the country illegally, were seized.

Photos courtesy of USBP

“Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to utilize local motels as stash houses,” Good wrote in his tweet.

He also said “migrants utilize extreme measures to evade arrests.”

Photos included in his Saturday Tweet showed bed sheets thrown out of hotel windows, that were apparently used by migrants attempting to flee the motel.