EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso will be hosting its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22 at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP says more than 200 employers will be on hand at the ‘2023 UTEP Career EXPO’, to meet with job seekers regarding full or part-time employment and internship opportunities.

The Career EXPO will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, and last until 3 p.m. On Friday, the Career EXPO will start at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.

Photo credit: UTEP

UTEP says participating organizations will be representing a wide range of sectors and will include Blue Origin, the CDC, Lockheed Martin and more.

UTEP has also provided a full list of employers, which can be accessed here: Employers coming to career expo.pdf (utep.edu).

UTEP says attendees should review the list of participating employers in advance, be dressed in business professional attire and have extra copies of their resumes on hand.