More than 2 million people screened at airports as holiday travel increases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, over two million people were screened at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The Friday checkpoint volume is the highest it is has been since the pandemic began in 2020.

As demand for travel comes back, there is more competition among the major airlines, especially in Denver, Colorado, experts say.

“Denver International Airport (DIA) is a hub for United Airlines and United’s biggest competitors are American (Airlines) and Delta (Airlines). They have been really aggressive on putting fares on sale out of Denver to try and put pressure on United and to take some market share away,” said Willis Orlando, from scottscheapflights.com

According to AAA officials, more than 53 million Americans plan on traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, which would be a 13 percent jump up from last year.

