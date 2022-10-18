EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early in-person and absentee voting for the 2022 General Election began on Oct. 11 at the Doña Ana County Government Center, and more than 2,400 county voters have already voted.

“Turnout has been pretty steady since voting began on Tuesday, which is encouraging,” said Clerk Amanda López Askin. “No matter how voters choose to participate, we want each of them to have the opportunity to cast a ballot and have their voices heard in this election.”

Early voting at the Government Center continues Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alternate Early Voting Locations will be available starting Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. at the following locations:

• Anthony City Hall – 820 Highway 478, Anthony, NM

• Delores C. Wright Education Center – 400 E. Lisa Dr., Chaparral, NM

• Hatch High School – 170 E. Herrera Rd., Hatch, NM

• Sunland Park Doña Ana Community College – 3365 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM

• Sonoma Elementary School – 4201 Northrise Dr., Las Cruces, NM

• NMSU Corbett Center – 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces, NM

• Las Cruces City Hall – 700 N. Main, Las Cruces, NM

• Mesilla Town Hall – 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla, NM

Absentee ballots also started going out this week to voters who have approved applications. Absentee applications are available online at NMVote.org, and the deadline to submit an application is Nov. 3.

Voters who wish to vote via absentee ballot can return their absentee ballots through postal mail, in any secured container, at any polling location, or at the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office. Pursuant to the New Mexico Election Code, caregivers and immediate family members may also return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter.

Please note that the secured container at the Dolores C. Wright Education Center is temporarily unavailable for absentee drop-off. However, the center will still open on Oct. 22 for early voting.

Qualified electors may register to vote or update their existing registration information before they vote at all voting locations.

The deadline to return absentee ballots is Election Day, Nov. 8, by 7 p.m.

For more information regarding elections in Doña Ana County, please visit www.dacelections.com. For additional information about other services provided by the Clerk’s Office, please go to: www.donaanacounty.org/clerk.