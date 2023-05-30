More than 100 migrants arrested and nine people charged with human smuggling in joint agency operation.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A three-day, joint-agency enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of more than 100 undocumented migrants, according to Homeland Security Investigations’ El Paso Office.

A total of 113 “undocumented noncitizens” were arrested and nine people were charged with human smuggling in El Paso and Las Cruces, according to a Tweet sent out by HSI El Paso.

Other agencies taking part were HSI Las Cruces, the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector, the Texas Department of Public Safety West Texas Region and the U.S. Attorney offices in West Texas and New Mexico.