MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again searched the area near the 1700 block of East Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022.
During the search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St.
The remains will be taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further processing and to identify the deceased individual.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released by MPD.
