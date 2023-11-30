WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Just minutes before the six-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was to expire, the truce was extended by at least one more day.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel for a third visit since the Oct. 7 terror attack.

A second American-Israeli citizen has been released from captivity in Gaza.

The White House is hoping more Americans will be freed now that the pause has been extended into a seventh day.

“From Day 1, we have been focused relentlessly on trying to secure the release of hostages from Gaza and from the Humas,” he said.

On Thursday, Hamas handed off a sixth group of hostages. Among them was one American-Israeli woman, Liat Beinin.

President Joe Biden confirmed the news, “Things are moving well, she will soon be home with her three children.”

But ultimately, Israel promises to resume fighting to take out Hamas.

“There is no chance that we won’t resume the fighting until the end,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats and Republicans say they’re focused on humanitarian aid for Gaza and freeing more hostages.

“The problem is this is still a very dangerous situation,” said Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.