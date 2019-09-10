More El Pasoans seeking ‘active shooter preparedness’ training

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Since the August 3 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, local businesses are reported a spoke in people wanting to take active shooter classes.

HUB International hosts ongoing seminars for organizations. The group says it’s seen as many as 200 people in some of their recent classes. The instruction is made up of two parts; teaching people how to react if a shooting breaks out in front of them, and what to do if they’re an employee in that situation.

“I think organizations need to be prepared. When we did this, it was much more of a tepid response when we hosted this before. Now it’s just an influx of people wanting to participate,” Don Margo, President of HUB International said.

HUB International hopes to hold additional classes later in the fall.