More delayed testing results reported in El Paso; 5 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Health has announced 55 additional delayed cases, along with 141 new cases and five deaths.

According to a release, all 5 patients who passed away from the virus had underlying conditions. They include:

1 female in her 60s

1 female in her 70s

2 males in their 70s

1 male in his 90s

The death toll in El Paso is 366.

There are currently 18,682 positive COVID-19 cases in the borderland, with 4,546 of those reported as active.

The city reports 160 patients hospitalized, 57 in the ICU, and 33 patients on ventilators.

For more details on COVID-19 data, click here.