More delayed testing results reported in El Paso; 5 new deaths reported

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Health has announced 55 additional delayed cases, along with 141 new cases and five deaths.

According to a release, all 5 patients who passed away from the virus had underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 female in her 70s
  • 2 males in their 70s
  • 1 male in his 90s

The death toll in El Paso is 366.

There are currently 18,682 positive COVID-19 cases in the borderland, with 4,546 of those reported as active.

The city reports 160 patients hospitalized, 57 in the ICU, and 33 patients on ventilators.

