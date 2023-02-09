Raymond Weathersbee (top left) and Steve Harris (top right) have now been arrested.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More administrators with the City View Independent School District have been jailed as the Wichita Falls Police Department’s ongoing investigation into eight years of unreported sexual misconduct within the district continues.

According to the Wichita County Jail roster, Raymond Weathersbee, former principal at City View Junior/Senior High School, and Steve Harris, former superintendent of City View ISD and a former principal at City View Jr./Sr. High School, were booked in on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Both are charged with failing to report sexual misconduct allegations as required by law, the same charge facing five other current and former administrators with the district in connection to the WFPD’s investigation.

In all, seven current or former City View ISD administrators have been charged in what police referred to as “persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

Sgt. Eipper said the charges are in connection to WFPD’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by former City View High School basketball coach Bobby Morris who is accused of four separate incidents of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2022.

Officials said the investigation by the WFPD revealed that no reports of any sexual misconduct by Morris were ever made to law enforcement by administrators with City View ISD, and as a result, no investigation had previously been conducted.

According to the arrest affidavit, former City View ISD students began making claims of sexual misconduct against Morris on social media on June 23, 2022. Four days after the allegations surfaced, on June 27, 2022, Morris took his own life.

The five City View ISD administrators jailed on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, are listed below:

Anthony Ray Bushong — Current Superintendent of City View ISD

Carrie Lynn Allen — Current Assistant Superintendent of City View ISD

Daryl Alexander Frazier — Former principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Rudy Glynn Hawkins, Jr. — Current Athletic Director at City View Jr/Sr High School

Cindy Pope Leaverton — Current Counselor at City View Jr/Sr High School

All five were booked into the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday morning, February 8. Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the WFPD said all five turned themselves in.

Following their arrests, the City View ISD Board of Trustees released a statement, saying they are “not aware of the facts that would support the allegations against these individuals” and that the arrests of the five current and former administrators were “based on alleged offenses that occurred at least five years ago.”

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.