EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Montwood High School students were released early this Friday afternoon, Aug. 11, after the school received a bomb threat earlier in the day, according to Socorro ISD spokesperson Daniel Escobar.

El Paso Fire says two students were transported with minor heat-related injuries and seven people were checked at the scene.

Students were initially evacuated late Friday morning and a full sweep was conducted throughout the campus to ensure there was no active threat, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson says parents can pick up their children on Firehouse near the baseball field.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.