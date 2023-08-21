EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Montecillo residential and commercial development has a new mural that adds a “sci-fi flavor” to the community, according to a news release sent out on behalf of the development.

Artists Ryan Jean and Martin Zubia created a new mural for for the Montecillo community in West El Paso. Courtesy Montecillo

The mural, created by local artists Ryan Jean and Martin Zubia, is located at Montecillo and is visible from Interstate 10 West, just parallel to Top Golf. It is the first of many murals that will be located at Montecillo as an effort to bring art to the community, according to the news release.

“The motivation for this mural is the idea of time. We’re always rushing, working, doing a bunch of things and time just keeps moving, even when we procrastinate. It just escapes us,” said Zubia. “We wanted to sway away from traditional art work; we wanted to do something new.”

“The mural features vivid desert colors, a futuristic space cowboy and other nostalgic elements. The idea of time running out is displayed through a huge sand hourglass with a stream of sand falling down. Behind it, a retro loading timer is displayed with a cowboy riding a horse coming into the time-glitched desert scenery through a time portal that was opened by the swing of a door,” according to the release.

The public is encouraged to visit the brand-new mural, located at 364 Vin Rambla Dr. and share their photos on social media using the hashtag #MuralsofMontecillo to be featured on Montecillo’s Instagram profile (@montecillo_ep).

To see more of Jean’s and Zubia’s artwork and other upcoming projects, visit their Instagram profiles at @visual_bluff and @Blastertsb.

About Montecillo

Located in El Paso’s Westside at 5001 N. Mesa Street, Montecillo is “designed to offer a mixture of residential living environments blended with entertainment, commercial and retail business opportunities,” according to the news release.