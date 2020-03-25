Montana Vista officer-involved shooter dies

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person who fired at officers in far east El Paso has died.

Investigators say 31-year-old Mauricio Hernandez was shot and killed by deputies after he shot at them with an assault weapon.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. March 24, near Greg and Ascencion.

According to investigators, deputies tried to pull over Hernandez for several arrest warrants. That is when they say Hernandez drove off into a desert area and began shooting at deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Hernandez was rushed to the hospital where he later died. No law enforcement officers were injured.