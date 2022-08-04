Austin man said he was exposed to monkeypox on July 1 and had lesions more than a week later (KXAN photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The state reports one case of monkeypox in the entire region but the City says it’s not here in El Paso.

The public health region 9-10 includes El Paso, Midland, and dozens of other rural counties with a population of 1.5 million people.

KTSM is working to learn what county exactly the case is being reported in. El Paso’s health authority Doctor Hector Ocaranza says it’s only a matter of time before it’s confirmed in El Paso.

At least 6,300 cases are reported in the U.S. and in Texas, 454 confirmed cases.

According to DSHS, monkeypox is not new, but the rapid spread of the virus is.

On July 23rd the world health organization declared monkeypox a global emergency. Health officials urge the community to stay vigilant and practice good hygiene but not to worry.

Ocaranza says the City of El Paso currently has 200 doses of the vaccine, but it is reserved for people who need it, not as a preventative measure.

“It’s not for everyone but only for the very close contacts of a confirmed case. In a proactive approach we have requested vaccines to have available for use whenever we have our first confirmed case.”

Most cases so far have been in men but health experts advise people to be aware of the situation and take precautions to avoid direct contact with anyone with a rash.

