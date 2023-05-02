EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monkey Rock Family Entertainment held their grand-opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, May 2 at Sunland Park Mall.

Monkey Rock had the El Paso Chamber of Commerce host the ribbon cutting ceremony and had half-off attractions all day. Their attractions included bowling, arcades, mini-golf, monkey bays, rock climbing/jungle gym, hologate and more.

Monkey Rock is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. They’re open from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and on Saturdays they’re open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, you can call them at (915) 626-5220.