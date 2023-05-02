EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monkey Rock Family Entertainment held their grand-opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, May 2 at Sunland Park Mall.
Monkey Rock had the El Paso Chamber of Commerce host the ribbon cutting ceremony and had half-off attractions all day. Their attractions included bowling, arcades, mini-golf, monkey bays, rock climbing/jungle gym, hologate and more.
Monkey Rock is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. They’re open from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and on Saturdays they’re open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, you can call them at (915) 626-5220.
“When you’re looking for fun things to do in El Paso, whether for the weekend or a fun day out with your family or friends, look no further than Monkey Rock. We have built an exciting family entertainment venue that has something for all ages. If you want to play a little indoor mini golf, you’ll love our well-designed “Hidden Jungle” course filled with fun challenges to compete with family members and friends. In addition to mini golf, we offer plenty of things to do in El Paso today or for the weekend. Swinging while hanging out is what we are all about. Come test your simulation sports skills in our virtual swing suites. You will be able to compete amongst your group and challenge one another to your choice of golf, football, and much more.”Monkey Rock