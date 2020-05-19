Monetary assistance still available for local food and beverage workers impacted by COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Even with the recent limited openings of El Paso bars and restaurants, applications are still being accepted for monetary assistance through the El Paso Food and Beverage Worker’s Fund for those still struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although restaurants and bars are now able to open, we recognize that there is still an economic struggle for employees because of some of the state’s requirements on our businesses,” said Asfahani, owner of Salt + Honey Bakery Café in Five Points. Although the governor recently announced that restaurants can now open at 50 percent capacity and bars at 25 percent capacity, these requirements will not be effective in El Paso until May 29.

For those who need assistance, $100 gift cards are still available from the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund, a release said.

“Our restaurant and bar employees are still in need of assistance and we want them to know that this fund is here to help,” said Tracy J. Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. “Applying for assistance can be overwhelming for some community members but we have made applying for the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund simple.”

To receive these funds, submit the following information to cpedregon@pdnfoundation.org:

Legal name

Physical address

Telephone number

Email address

Copy of a letter for temporary closure or notice of termination from employment from a restaurant or bar located in El Paso County as of March 18, 2020.

Funds will be awarded to qualified applicants by Workforce Solutions Borderplex until funds are no longer available.

The Food and Beverage Workers Fund is still accepting donations by clicking here or mailing a check payable to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (with a note that it’s for the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund) to Paso del Norte Community Foundation, 221 N. Kansas Street, Suite 1900, El Paso, Texas 79901.