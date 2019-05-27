Monday Weather on the go: Another windy and dusty day today, a temperature drop for tomorrow

Another windy and dusty day is expected across the borderland as our next low pressure system and cold front arrives today.

A Wind Advisory is set to go into effect from noon until 7 p.m. This means winds will come from the west southwest at 25-35 mph and gusts 45 mph.

This means that blowing dust will be an issue throughout the day, which could create difficult driving conditions. Visibility will be reduced to 1 to 3 miles.

Small and loose items can blow away with the winds today, so make sure to tie down trash bins or anything in your yard that could blow away.

A Red Flag Warning will also go into effect today from 1 p.m.until 9 p.m. This means conditions are still dry and windy. This means we are discouraging any outdoor burning today.

Here are some examples of what that means:

No use of fire pits or grills

Refrain from burning trash or weeds

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check cars for any fire hazards that could create sparks

A deep low pressure system and a Pacific cold front coming in is what is acting as our wind maker. There is not a lot of moisture associated with this system, so we are keeping rain chance out of the forecast for now.

A temperature drop is expected tomorrow putting us below normal and in the lower 80s.

Winds will stay breezy, but we are not expected to see critical levels.

A warming trend will kick off on Wednesday, as we are expected to warm up back into the 90s by Thursday.

Temperatures look to be above normal and in the mid 90s by Friday.

Our next upper low comes in on Thursday. This system will have moisture associated with it, so we will see rain and thunderstorm chances increase Friday and Saturday.

As of right now, a 20% chance of showers will be in the forecast for both of those days.

Conditions look to clear up and dry out completely by Sunday afternoon.