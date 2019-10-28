EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Monday is National First Responders Day.

Every year on Oct. 28, the men and women who risk their lives are recognized.

According to National Today, the public is urged to think the Sept. 11, 2011, terrorist attacks, when firefighters, police, paramedics, and more rushed into Lower Manhattan.

“Whether you’ve had your own emergency or not, it’s not hard to understand and appreciate the dangerous and difficult work they do,” the Website says.

Currently hundreds of firefighter are battling massive wildfires in California

The threat from a wildfire that destroyed 21 homes in Northern California’s wine country is growing.

The blaze in Sonoma County previously prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people in Geyserville.

On Friday night, fire officials warned people in six small communities in neighboring Lake County to be prepared to evacuate at any time if the order is given. Several thousand people live in the area. The communities are in an area where a 2015 blaze killed four people and burned nearly 2,000 homes and other buildings.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said, “Today we celebrate #NationalFirstRespondersDay. Thank you to all those at the front lines of disasters ensuring the health, safety and security of communities across the country. Our mission could not be accomplished without your commitment to keeping people safe!”