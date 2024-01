EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy Monday! Expect a sunny day today with temperatures as low as 40 degrees.

While flurries seem to be the main topic of weather, we’re actually forecasting high winds with gust up to 30 this morning and 45-degree temperatures by 3 p.m.

Winds will continue throughout the day meaning this will make it feel colder than usual. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door today!