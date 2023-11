EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Monday! Make sure to have a light jacket with you today because we’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies with 10 percent chance of rain. ☔

From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., we’re forecasting partly sunny skies but by 1 p.m. we will begin to see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. 🌥️

This evening we will begin to see skies clear up but if you’re heading out the house this afternoon have a sweater and an umbrella handy. 🌂