Mom who posted video sneaking into El Paso-area school arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso area mother who posted a video of herself sneaking into her daughter’s middle school to test campus security was arrested Friday, according to El Paso County jail records.

Casey Garcia is facing charges including criminal trespass and tampering with government records. County records show she also has an outstanding traffic warrant. Her bonds total a little more than $7,900.

Garcia, who recorded herself disguised as her daughter at Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, uploaded a video of her arrest to her YouTube account.

In the roughly four-minute clip, Garcia carries her phone with her as she walks out to greet El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who are waiting by the gate of her home.

“I’m just letting you know that I am recording,” Garcia is heard telling the officers.

“That’s OK, ma’am, so are we,” one of the deputies replies.

In the video, Garcia tells the deputies several times that she is not resisting arrest.

The school video published Thursday showed Garcia going to different classes unnoticed by administration. Toward the end of the day, she turned herself in to the principal after a teacher noticed she was not a student.

San Elizario Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Meza-Chavez sent KTSM 9 News a statement Thursday in which she said the district would be reviewing and evaluating its security measures.

“While there was a breach in security by an individual associated as a parent with the school…we want to assure you that our security measures are being reviewed and evaluated,” Meza-Chavez said.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include Garcia’s bond information.

