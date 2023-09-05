EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who drowned at a Northeast El Paso water park in May has been charged with injury to a child and will be voluntarily extradited to El Paso following a recent court order.

According to court records obtained by KTSM, Jessica Weaver is currently being held in Elkhart County, Indiana and will return to El Paso County to face trial. Court records state a review hearing was set for 1 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 18.

As KTSM has previously reported, Weaver’s 3-year-old son, Anthony Leo Malave, was found unresponsive in a pool at Camp Cohen Water Park by officers on Saturday, May 14.

Fire Medical Services transported the child to a local hospital, where investigators later learned the boy had died the following morning.

A lawsuit was then filed on behalf of Weaver in July against Destination El Paso and the city, alleging gross negligence and wrongful death, according to a news release issued by the Houston law firm of Webster, Vicknair, and MacLeod.