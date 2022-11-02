IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park mother was charged with child endangerment after police said she passed out from drinking, and her four and two-year-old children went for help, thinking she was dead, and the two-year-old was almost run over in the street.

Ashtyn Parsons was jailed Tuesday, November 1, for child endangerment or abandonment with reckless negligence.

When Iowa Park Police arrived in the 1100 block of South Texowa in Iowa Park, a neighbor was holding the children. She said she saw the two-year-old boy in the street, and he was almost hit by a pickup that slammed on the brakes to avoid running over him.

She also said the girl told her their mommy was inside the house and looked dead and scary.

Officers said they found Parsons inside the house passed out in bed with a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

When they roused her, they said she admitted to drinking Maker’s Mark whiskey.