MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom is behind bars after police said she “beat” her 12-year-old son. Yvette Ochoa Hernandez, 28, has been charged with injury to a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 25, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home in the 600 block of Watson Street to investigate after family members called 911 and said Hernandez was hitting her son “for no reason”. At the scene, police found a crying 12-year-old boy, his mom, and the two other family members who had called for help.

Hernandez reportedly told investigators she started arguing with her son because he wanted to go to his grandfather’s house. She said things were never physical, but then changed her story and said her son pushed her. Police said her story changed again when she admitted to hitting the boy with a belt as punishment; she then retracted those statements and wasn’t very cooperative with investigators.

Officers then spoke with the two family members who said Hernandez woke up “angry” saying she was going to hit her son. The two adults, identified as Hernandez’s sister and her sister’s boyfriend, said they asked her not to hit her child and said things escalated when Hernandez threatened to “beat” them for trying to step in and deescalate the situation. They said Hernandez then began throwing household items at them. The boy and his aunt said they locked themselves in a bedroom where they tried to sneak out through a window.

Hernandez then appeared to “calm down” and told her son to come out of the room and that she would let him go to his grandfather’s house as desired. When the boy exited the bedroom, Hernandez reportedly began punching him in the head. She then grabbed a belt and hit him multiple times on the arms and legs. Officers at the scene said the boy had a busted lip and red marks on his head and on his arms and legs from the incident.

The boy reportedly told police he wanted to go to his grandfather’s house because he was “going to be safe there”.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained as of Monday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $10,000.