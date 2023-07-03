EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Molina Healthcare of Texas is opening a cooling station during July in Horizon City.

The cooling station will open Wednesday, July 5, and will be located at the Oz Glaze Senior Center, 13969 Veny Webb.

The cooling station will provide “a comfortable place for families and elderly in the El Paso area to stay cool and hydrated and learn about summer safety tips,” according to a news release announcing the cooling station.

Cooling towels will be available to the first 200 people who come in each day. Snacks will be provided and a water dispenser will be available.

Coloring books, board games and healthcare educational materials will also be available, as well as a digital blood pressure machine.

The cooling station will be open noon to 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during July.