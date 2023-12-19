EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Molina Healthcare of Texas and the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso will be hosting a ‘Hot Cocoa Haven’ event for members on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Molina Healthcare says the event will be a year-end celebration for the 12 clubs in the area.

The event will be from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso located at 801 S. Florence St. El Paso, TX, 79901.

The event will feature a hot cocoa bar where club members can customize their hot cocoa with an array of toppings such as marshmallows, whipped cream, chocolate shavings and flavored syrups. The event will also feature a free toy for all attendees.