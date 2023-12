EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Molina Healthcare of Texas and Centro Communitario Socorro Ramirez will be hosting ‘Sweets and Treats’, a family holiday cooking event in El Paso on Friday, Dec. 15.

The free event will be at 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. at the Centro Communitario Socorro Ramirez located at 106 Peyton Rd. 79928.

The event will feature a cooking demonstration, raffle prizes (including 80 toys), giveaways and more. A Christmas treat bag will also be given to the first 200 kids.