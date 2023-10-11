EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Molina Healthcare of Texas in collaboration with Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, will be hosting a free breast cancer awareness health fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the Kelly Center located at 915 N. Florence St.
The event, which will be in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will feature the following:
- A presentation on the importance of breast cancer screenings
- Free screenings for those who meet selected criteria
- Information on health care resources
- Free flu vaccines, available on a first-come, first-served basis
- A special gift to the first 12 cancer survivors who attend
- A balloon release in honor of those lost to cancer