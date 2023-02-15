EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A mobile home was engulfed earlier today at the 7300 block of Alameda Ave. according to El Paso Fire department.

Three occupants were displaced, and the Red Cross was called in to assist. Two adjacent homes suffered partial burns to exterior walls but did not cause any interior damage.

Courtesy: EPFD Enrique Dueñas @EPFDEnrique

Courtesy: EPFD Enrique Dueñas @EPFDEnrique

Courtesy: EPFD Enrique Dueñas @EPFDEnrique

Courtesy: EPFD Enrique Dueñas @EPFDEnrique

Courtesy: EPFD Enrique Dueñas @EPFDEnrique

The area is blocked off as El Paso Electric crews are on scene as well as investigators.

No injuries were reported, according to EPFD.

This story will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.