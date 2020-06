EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mobile testing for COVID-19 will be coming to the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo community on Thursday, June 18 by appointment only.

According to a release, people will be screened to see if they have the following:

Fever and/or Chills

Cough (Dry or Productive)

Fatigue

Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or Smell

To register click here, or call (512) 883 -2400.