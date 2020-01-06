MLK Canned Food Drive kick-off

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 20th annual MLK Canned Food Drive begins today and will run until Jan. 20.

According to a release, items gathered will go to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, the El Paso Homeless Shelter, the Center Against Family Violence, the Salvation Army, La Posada Home, the Reynold Home, and others.

Collection sites include All Vista Super Markets, all Public Library locations, Sam’s Club on Diana (9498 Gateway N.), El Paso Sheriff’s Ofc Headquarters, Downtown and Annex, El Paso County Courthouse third floor.

Committee members encourage donors to drop off their donations in the collections bins at any of the locations.

For more information visit the MLK Canned Food Drive Facebook Page.