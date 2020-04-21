Mister Car Wash reopens El Paso locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Weeks after being temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, Mister Car Wash has announced it is set to reopened all 12 of their locations in the El Paso area.

According to a news release, the company has applied several health and safe measures to make sure customers leave with the best experience possible, including cleaning kiosks after each transaction, not accepting cash payments, and maintain a good and safe social distancing from customers.

Senior Vice President of Mister Car Wash, Joe Matheny, said keeping customers and their team members safe is a top priority.

“We’re committed to doing our part to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities.” said Megan Everett, Director of Marketing. “We want to thank our communities for their loyalty and support during these difficult times. We have missed serving our customers and our entire team is looking forward to making them shine again.”