LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) The last abortion clinic in the State of Mississippi and the same clinic at the heart of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade is moving to Las Cruces.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization is still performing abortions in Mississippi for the last few days the state will allow. The same clinic in the Dobbs Vs. Jackson Supreme Court case that led to the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

The Executive Director for the clinic Shannon Brewer speaking with KTSM 9 News about why the clinic is moving to Las Cruces all the way from Jackson.

“Reasons for picking Las Cruces is because we knew that, we anticipate that a lot of patients are going to need surgical procedures also and our plans are to do medical procedures, surgical procedures, family planning, birth control,” said Brewer.

There are currently only one abortion clinic in Las Cruces and one in Santa Teresa New Mexico, both of which only offer abortion pills up to 10 weeks.

The need in the area was another deciding factor according to Brewer, in addition to Las Cruces’ proximity to the airport in El Paso and then a straight shot down I-10.

“People don’t realize that a lot of women have never left the state where they live, a lot of people have never been on a flight to go anywhere a lot of people they’ve never booked a flight to go out of town to do things and that’s a scary thing so we were trying to be somewhere where it wouldn’t be hard for them to get to us if they need to,” said Brewer.

Brewer saying since Texas’s 6 week ban on abortions, her clinic in Mississippi has seen an increase in patients and even more so once Roe V. Wade was overturned.

“When the Supreme Court decision came down last week we have been trying to see patients every single day and our patient load has almost doubled in these few days trying to see patients up until the last day,” said Brewer.

Brewer is planning for the Las Cruces clinic to open in July.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic director Shannon Brewer, expresses her concern for patients in light of the U.S. Supreme Court considering arguments later this year over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, at her Jackson, Miss., office on May 19, 2021. The Supreme Court agreed to take up a dispute over a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with their decision affecting whether the state’s only medical facility will continue to be able to provide abortions on demand. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE CENTER FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS – Shannon Brewer, the clinic director at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, with abortion rights supporters organized by the Center for Reproductive Rights rally as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. (Joy Asico/AP Images for the Center for Reproductive Rights)

Abortion opponents Ron Nederhoed, center, and Ashley Sigrest, right, argue with the Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s administrator Shannon Brewer, right, over the opponent’s trespassing onto the property of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic in Jackson, Miss., Monday, July 2, 2012, after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Sunday, that blocked enforcement of a law that could regulate the clinic out of business. The law would require any physician doing abortions at the clinic to be an OB-GYN with privileges to admit patients to a local hospital. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

As we reported, on Monday the Governor of New Mexico signed an executive order meant to protect women who travel from out of state to New Mexico to get an abortion. As well as protect the providers who perform abortions to women from other states in New Mexico.

Former congressman and current Republican Party chair of New Mexico, Steve Pearce saying the Republican Party of New Mexico will “continue fighting for life”.”

“Fight the extreme abortion policy that exists in New Mexico now, we are the late term abortion capital of the country,” said Pearce.

